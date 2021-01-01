SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah’s governor is asking citizens to pray for rain this weekend to relieve the state from its drought.

Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement Thursday calling on Utah citizens to pray for divine intervention as an excessive heat warning has been issued for areas of the state this weekend.

Cox has issued two drought-related emergency orders in the last three months. He declared a state of emergency on March 17 due to the ongoing drought and issued another executive order on May 3 requiring water conservation practices at state facilities.