SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah’s governor says all people age 18 and over in the state will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines on April 1.

A spokeswoman for Governor Spencer Cox says officials expect to have 1.5 million doses by April 10, when Utah’s statewide mask order will be lifted.

The announcement comes a day after Alaska became the first state to allow anyone 16 or older to get vaccines.

Utah on Tuesday also reported the first death of a child because of to COVID-19. The state health department says the boy died in Salt Lake County but did not provide his age.