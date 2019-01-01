SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered state health officials to stop distributing condoms with cheeky plays on state pride that were branded as part of an HIV awareness campaign.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the governor’s office released a statement Wednesday saying he understands the importance of educating residents about HIV prevention, but he does not approve of using sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign.

The prophylactics are labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth,” a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.” the subversive “SL, UT” standing for for Salt Lake, Utah, and “Enjoy your Mountin’”, among others.

About 100,000 of the condoms were to be handed out for free.