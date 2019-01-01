Utah Gov. Herbert gives final State of the State address

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah’s governor has given his 11th and final State of the State address in which he celebrated the state economy.

The Deseret News reports Gov. Gary Herbert also used the speech to thank residents for their hard work and charity and highlight the contributions of refugees who have settled in Utah.

Herbert pointed to state economic achievements including a personal income growth rate of 7%, an all-time unemployment low of 2.3% and the lowest state tax obligation in 27 years.

Herbert also emphasized some of his key budget recommendations, including money for mass transit and adding electric vehicle infrastructure.

Source: Deseret News