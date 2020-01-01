SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, whose term expires next week, has given his farewell speech as governor in a prerecorded video. The 10-minute speech released Monday called on state residents to work together in a spirit of common decency and mutual respect and addressed the difficulties the pandemic has caused the state. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to be inaugurated as Utah’s next governor on Jan. 4. Herbert called serving as governor the greatest honor and privilege of his professional life.

Source: Deseret News