SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert carved out an exception to virus restrictions Thursday to allow Salt Lake City schools to fully reopen rather than hold classes online.

The capital city has higher case numbers than most other parts of the state and remains under stricter rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. Those rules would have meant online or distance learning rather than in-person classes for Salt Lake students.

Schools statewide are due to have reopening plans complete by Aug. 1, ahead of starting later that month.

Herbert has mandated students and teachers wear masks at schools, and said they will be provided.