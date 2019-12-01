SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities in Utah say an 11-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she fell at Stewart Falls west of the Sundance Mountain Ski Resort in Provo Canyon this past weekend.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m., on Sunday when the girl lost her footing and fell. She sustained a serious head injury and was flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. It was estimated that the girl had fallen 70 to 75 feet.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the girl briefly lost consciousness but was awake when rescuers arrived.

The injured girl remained in critical condition as of Sunday.