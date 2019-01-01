UTAH – The Sunday report from the Utah Department of Health shows that Utah had 785 new lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with no new deaths.
Utah has now had 34,117 total cases of COVID-19, and the known death toll remains at 243.
An average of 10 percent of tests are coming back positive over the past seven-day period. A total of 462,882 tests have been performed.
200 patients in Utah are currently hospitalized with coronavirus related complications.
20,915 Utah COVID-19 patients are considered recovered at this time.