Utah gains 785 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday

UTAH – The Sunday report from the Utah Department of Health shows that Utah had 785 new lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with no new deaths.

Utah has now had 34,117 total cases of COVID-19, and the known death toll remains at 243.

An average of 10 percent of tests are coming back positive over the past seven-day period. A total of 462,882 tests have been performed.

200 patients in Utah are currently hospitalized with coronavirus related complications.

20,915 Utah COVID-19 patients are considered recovered at this time.