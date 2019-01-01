PROVO, Utah (AP) – Utah transportation officials are exploring other ways to bring in money as more drivers switch to electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Provo Daily Herald reports the Utah Department of Transportation has launched the Road Usage Charge program aimed at giving drivers of alternative-fuel vehicles the option of paying by the number of miles driven instead of paying an annual fee.

As of 2019, drivers of these vehicles pay a flat fee when they register their car. Last year’s fees were $60 for electric vehicles, $26 for plug-in hybrids, and $10 for gas hybrids.

Those numbers will increase this year and next year.

Road Usage Charge program manager Tiffany Pocock says those who participate in the voluntary program will be charged 1.5 cents per mile driven.