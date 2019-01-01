SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Anti-mask protesters have stood in front of the home of Utah Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn after her personal information was leaked online.

About a dozen protesters stood across from Dunn’s home Thursday morning and evening.

Two of Dunn’s neighbors say the neighborhood turned on their sprinklers and parked their cars on the street to deter protesters.

Dunn says it was “scary and wrong” that anyone would feel comfortable sharing her personal information. Dunn says the experience has taken “a big toll” on her and her family.

Gov. Gary Herbert called on any organizers planning protests at Dunn’s home to cancel immediately.