SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A group of over 150 educators rallied outside Utah’s Capitol building to call for stronger protections against the coronavirus for schools when they reopen this fall.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the teachers wore cloth face masks during the protest Thursday and stood socially distanced from each other on the lawn.

Some held signs that read “I can teach from a distance but not from a casket” and “don’t kill us.”

One elementary school teacher says she doesn’t feel safe returning to her elementary school classroom where the windows don’t open and desks are only a foot apart from each other.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune