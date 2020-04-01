Utah DWR rescues moose from water culvert in Parleys Canyon, near golf course

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Sunday morning. the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources rescued a female moose trapped in a water culvert at Mountain Dell Golf Course in Parleys Canyon.

The moose and her calves had passed through a damaged fence, near Interstate 80, and fell into the water, according to a Utah DWR spokesman. Her twin calves drowned during the ordeal.

Crews gave the moose a tranquilizer so she could be hoisted from the water. Crews had to first lower the water level in the culvert in order to attempt to free the moose.

The moose was taken to a safe location for release and given a reversal drug.