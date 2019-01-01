Utah doctor letters could be used to buy medical marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah patients could use letters from physicians to make purchases from marijuana pharmacies through the end of the year under an anticipated legislative proposal.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the measure would be used to alleviate problems with the state’s new online portal to help patients acquire medical marijuana cards.

Physician recommendation letters have granted temporary legal protection to cannabis patients while the state has been building its program.

Cannabis advocate Connor Boyack says the cards could be used at marijuana pharmacies for the rest of 2020 until patients can apply for permanent cannabis cards.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune