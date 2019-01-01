SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Protesters arrested for not leaving when police tried to forcibly end a massive rally in Utah’s capital will not face criminal charges.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office announced the decision applies to more than 40 people who were jailed May 30.

The demonstrators were detained by police and booked on misdemeanor charges of failing to disperse after violating an 8 p.m. curfew issued for the demonstration against police brutality.

District Attorney Sim Gill says the counts will be declined as a matter of fairness because people have the right to protest.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune