SALT LAKE CITY. Utah (Deseret News) — Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Utah to 52, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Now that private facilities have begun to offer testing, Utah has improved its diagnostic abilities and increased testing.

“We’re preparing for it to go way up, because it’s always better to be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health, said.

The following info is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by area:

Salt Lake County, 20 residents, 2 nonresidents

Summit County, 8 residents, 7 visitors

Davis County, 4 residents

Weber-Morgan, 4 residents

Utah County, 1 resident, 1 nonresident

Southwest Utah, 1 resident

Wasatch County, 2 residents

Tooele County, 1 resident

Bear River Health Department, 1 resident

Utah County and the Bear River Health Department, which encompasses Box Elder, Rich and Cache counties, each saw their first case confirmed.

Original article by By Ashley Imlay | Deseret News (deseret.com)

Read the original article here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2020/3/17/21183683/coronavirus-utah-covid-19-cases-jump-to-51