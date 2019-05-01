Utah County to use voting app despite security concerns

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Utah County clerk’s office has announced it expects to use a mobile voting application in elections this year despite concerns raised by cybersecurity researchers.

The Daily Herald reported Monday that Voatz utilizes blockchain and facial recognition technology to enable certain residents to vote without having to submit a ballot by mail or in person.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say the application is vulnerable to attacks that could violate election integrity.

A county clerk says mobile voting is only offered to select demographics, including military personnel stationed overseas and residents with physical disabilities.