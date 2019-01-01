PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County government has declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary that supports the right to keep and bear arms.

The Daily Herald reported Wednesday that the declaration states that public funds would not be used to unlawfully restrict the rights of citizens in the county to keep and bear arms. The County Commission passed the resolution Wednesday.

The resolution also states the commission intends to oppose any efforts to restriction Second Amendment rights.

Others argue gun restrictions help keep firearms out of the wrong hands and are necessary for keeping people safe.

Source: The Daily Herald