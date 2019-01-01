PROVO, Utah (AP) – The Utah County Commission followed the governor’s lead by unanimously passing a resolution to clarify the county welcomes refugees.

The Daily Herald reports the commission signed a consent letter to accept refugees into Utah County Dec. 17.

Gov. Gary Herbert wrote a letter to President Donald Trump saying the state would continue accepting and resettling refugees. Herbert’s letter followed Trump’s executive order that the federal government should resettle refugees only in jurisdictions where state and local governments consented.

Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie says he believes the county has an obligation to help those fleeing hardship or persecution.

