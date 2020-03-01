SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — About a thousand people violated a Salt Lake City health order by rallying against social distancing and business restrictions designed to curb the virus’s spread.

Protesters rallied at Salt Lake City Hall to demand a relaxation of health orders they said are costing jobs and ruining the economy.

The protest was among several in U.S. cities against social distancing restrictions and business closures and came after the White House issued guidance on reopening the economy that allows the states to decide when to act.

At least 27 people in Utah have died and over 3,000 have tested positive for the coronavirus.