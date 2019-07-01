SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials reported nine more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Monday but the weekly average for new cases dropped to the lowest level in two months.

State figures show Utah has averaged 400 cases per day over the last week, the lowest weekly average since mid-June. Cases spiked up to a high of 671 per week in mid-July, but have been steadily falling in recent weeks.

State leaders have stopped short of implementing a statewide mask mandate, but allowed counties to make that move while imploring residents to wear face coverings when out in public.