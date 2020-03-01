SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah congressman who tested positive for the coronavirus has been released from the hospital as the number of cases in the state jumped to more than 600.

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams said on Twitter Saturday that his doctors released him from the hospital after eight days to continue his recovery at home. He urged everyone to take the threats of COVID-19 seriously and to follow public health guidelines.

The Utah Department of Health reported a jump of 122 newly confirmed cases Saturday for a total of 602 coronavirus cases in the state.

Three people in Utah have died from the disease.