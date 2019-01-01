Utah chief justice says legal services unaffordable for many

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – The chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court says more needs to be done to make state legal services affordable and accessible.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Chief Justice Matthew Durrant told state legislators during the annual State of the Judiciary Address Monday that Utah faces a crisis in legal services.

Durrant says there is an enormous gap between low- and middle-income residents and the help they need to address common legal problems.

Durrant asked lawmakers to increase judicial branch funding by about $1.5 million to pay for courthouse sound system repairs and additional staff.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune