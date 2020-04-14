UTAH (AP) — Utah is canceling in-person classes at its public schools for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Tuesday that students will finish the year doing mostly online assignments.

Utah public schools have been closed since March 16. Halting in-person classes has cast thousands of parents in the role of home school teachers as they guide students through online assignments.

Utah joins more than 20 other states that previously made the decision to cancel classes.