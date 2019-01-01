SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The Utah Division of Consumer Protection has ordered the return of more than $13,000 to consumers who paid higher-than-normal prices for goods at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the state has received 933 complaints from customers claiming they were overcharged for medical goods, grocery items, gaming systems, bottled water and several other products.

Officials say the state has issued seven citations to businesses and individuals accused of price gouging.

One investigation is ongoing, while the remaining six have settled with the state and have agreed to return their improper profits to consumers.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune