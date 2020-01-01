PROVO, UTAH (AP) — The Utah Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would prohibit people convicted of homicide from being released on parole without cooperating in the recovery of the remains of victims.

The Daily Herald reported the bill passed Friday would prevent the state Board of Pardons and Parole from granting parole unless the remains of a homicide victim have been recovered or the person seeking parole has cooperated in location attempts.

The bill sponsored by Republication state Sen. Mike McKell needs to pass a third reading in the Senate before moving to the House for further consideration.

Source: The Daily Herald