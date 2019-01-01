SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A bill eliminating the option to vote for all candidates of a political party by checking a single box on a ballot has gained momentum in Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that some lawmakers believe ending straight-ticket ballots could encourage thoughtful voting and consideration of each race individually. The bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Patrice Arent was advanced by Utah House representatives Thursday.

The bill will next head to the Senate for consideration. Arent says the straight-ticket option has caused voter confusion, but other lawmakers disagree saying it does not skew election results.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune