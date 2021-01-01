SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — A proposal to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams passed the state House Wednesday in Utah.

Utah is one of more than 20 states considering similar measures that opponents say would harm transgender teenagers.

The Republican lawmaker sponsoring the measure says it would ensure fairness in women’s sports by making sure female athletes aren’t competing against those assigned as male at birth.

Opponents, though, say it would discriminate against students who are told they can’t play with their peers.

The measure now moves to the Senate floor for consideration.