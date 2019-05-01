SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A Utah legislator’s proposed resolution discouraging schools from renaming mascots involving Native Americans has prompted a protest at the state Capitol.

James Courage Singer, co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters, told a crowd of about 50 protesters Saturday that Native American mascots are dehumanizing.

High school students in Cedar City in 2019 renamed their “Redmen” mascot to “Reds.” Republican Rep. Rex Shipp, of Cedar City, is sponsoring the resolution that discourages such renaming.

Shipp expressed surprise at the protest, saying the resolution only offers a “blueprint” for communities struggling with such decisions.