SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Authorities say a Utah activist who filmed the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week has been arrested.

John Sullivan, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, released footage to the FBI that showed him entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming the building.

He was charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Sullivan’s footage included video of when Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot by Capitol Police.

Sullivan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.