SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah would ban most abortions if the U.S. legal landscape changes under a proposal that has gotten an early nod of approval at the Legislature.

A panel of lawmakers on Wednesday approved the plan to make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It has exceptions for cases of rape, incest or serious threat to the health of the mother.

Four Republican men voted for it, and two Democratic women opposed it. It now moves to the Senate floor.

It wouldn’t go into effect unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion.