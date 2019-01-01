Utah state epidemiologist warns of dangerous COVID-19 spread

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Utah’s state epidemiologist is warning state leaders that a rapid spread of the coronavirus could force hospitals to run out of intensive care beds next month and may require reinstating some restrictions that were lifted last month. In a memo sent Friday, epidemiologist Angela Dunn wrote to state leaders including Republican Gov. Gary Herbert that the state is getting to the point where the only option to manage spread and prevent deaths is a complete shutdown. Herbert’s office said in a statement he shares Dunn’s concerns and leaders are meeting this week to discuss how to address the surge in cases.

Idaho sees sharp increase in coronavirus cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is experiencing a sharp increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 544 new cases reported in a five-day span. A Johns Hopkins University tally shows that brings the state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to more than 4,000. The state is currently in the fourth and final stage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, with gatherings of more than 50 people allowed. Last week, the governor indicated he may consider taking a regional, rather than statewide, approach when it comes to whether to order new coronavirus-related restrictions.

Wyoming COVID-19 new-case count ties early-May previous high

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Wyoming grew by the fastest rate since early May in numbers released Monday. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the 27 lab-confirmed and six suspected cases matched the previous high of 33 cases on May 6. The Wyoming Department of Health reported Monday that 17 more people with lab-confirmed cases had recovered from the COVID-19 illness, for a total of 245 active, lab-confirmed cases statewide. That’s up from 203 such cases May 22, 131 on April 22 and 19 on March 22. Twenty people have died of the coronavirus in Wyoming.

