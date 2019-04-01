LOGAN, Utah | By Kat Webb (AP) — Hemp researchers once grew cannabis for rope at Utah State University and had no way to test the THC content in crops other than smoking it and monitoring the effects.

Research halted in 1970, but The Herald Journal reports that bow that it’s legal to grow once more USU researchers are back at it — only this time, they’re using technology and testing to determine the optimal ways to grow the plant for high yield and cannabinoid content, and what that means for Utah growers.

Mitch Westmoreland runs the lab at USU’s greenhouse and says one key question is how drought stress affects cannabinoid concentration.

Source: The Herald Journal