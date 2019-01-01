BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The U.S Supreme Court has ruled that an Idaho group must stop collecting online signatures for an education funding initiative for the November ballot.

The court on Thursday ruled in favor of Republican Gov. Brad Little’s request that a district court’s order allowing online signatures be stayed until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears the case and makes a ruling.

The Supreme Court’s ruling ends for now Reclaim Idaho’s attempt to collect enough signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for the initiative seeking to raise $170 million for K-12 education.

It would raise Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increase taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually.