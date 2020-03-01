SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah has overhauled crisis guidelines that could have put people with disabilities at the back of the line if hospitals become overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Severino with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the changes settle a complaint from disability advocates and set a new standard for other states in removing bias from making potentially agonizing decisions.

Utah was one of several states facing complaints over state guidelines. They’re meant to help healthcare workers make life-or-death decisions about who gets care if faced with a nightmare scenario.

Advocates said they wrongly devalued the disabled and potentially put lives at risk.