BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access.

When submitting nominations, the public must include the location of the nominated land or parcel, total acreage affected (if known), a description or narrative describing the lack of access.

All lands nominated for inclusion on the BLM’s priority must be managed by the BLM, encompass at least 640 contiguous acres and have significantly restricted or have no public access.

Public nominations will be accepted via the BLM’s ePlanning website. The public nomination period will open on January 31, 2020, and will close on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The BLM will update the priority list every two years for at least the next decade.