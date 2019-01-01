CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has approved a Wyoming forest restoration project to address mountain pine beetle infestation, wildfires and shifting forest vegetation conditions.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project gives the agency authority to remove and sell beetle-killed timber, with the goal of reducing wildfire risk and improving forest conditions.

The plan also enables several forest management treatments across 450 square miles over the next 15 years, including prescribed burns and tree thinning in the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges.

The decision completes an environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune