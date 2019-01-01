BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Federal officials say a northern Idaho county has a drug-trafficking problem and is being included in a regional network that will help with a crackdown.

The Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy on Thursday designated Kootenai County as part of the Idaho/Oregon High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Authorities say drug traffickers transporting marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs use Interstate 90 and U.S. Route 95 to transport drugs.

Idaho State Police say the area has had the most illegal drug seizures in Idaho in recent years.

Ada, Canyon and Bannock counties in Idaho are already part of the regional network.