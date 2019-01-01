WASHINGTON D.C. | By MATTHEW PERRONE (AP) — Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. clearance for the first saliva-based test to help diagnose COVID-19. Experts say the move could expand testing options and reduce the risks of infection for health care workers. The university said Monday the Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear products to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. The standard method for COVID-19 testing requires health care workers to take a swab from patients’ nose or throat. With the saliva test, patients receive a plastic tube into which they spit several times and then hand over for processing.