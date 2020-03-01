The following information is provided by Uinta County Public Health:

EVANSTON – We’ve had 17 new cases over the weekend, and a cumulative total of 118 cases.

3 have been hospitalized, with two individuals in intensive care. One is an older person in the greater-than-60 category, the other is younger than 60.

All but 1 of these new cases were from the Evanston area.

Some new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases who have developed symptoms and been tested. Many have no direct link to a positive case.

This is certainly a time for caution in our community. Social distancing and mask-wearing do a lot to reduce the risk of transmission. Doing some personal risk evaluation before going to gatherings is wise, but also thinking about those who you regularly come into contact with also is responsible and important.

The contact tracing we are doing makes it very clear how quickly and how inadvertently it can spread to a lot of people.

Many of the recent positive cases still trace back to the parties/gatherings of Memorial Day weekend and the weekend following that. They are contacts of either those who tested positive following those nights, or are contacts of contacts of those who tested positive.

It seems that there has been pre-symptomatic transmission–where the person did not yet feel sick, but worked, or gathered with friends, and inadvertently passed the virus on.

It is true that we are continuing to see positive cases in part because of adequate testing in proportion to the outbreak here. The testing is important, both for the tracking and understanding the scope of the situation, as well as our ability to work to slow it down through contact tracing and quarantine/isolation. We are grateful for the availability of testing in our county, as well as community members getting tested.

We continue to advise testing for anyone showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19: cough, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, and loss of sense of taste and smell.

Close contacts of positive cases may be advised to seek testing in the future, and we will keep you apprised of the details of that anticipated recommendation.