SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – An update on yesterday’s story regarding the reported gun accident involving a young Kamas, Utah boy. Authorities originally reported the age of the boy who passed away on June 3, 2020 as 10 years old. The young boy has since been identified as Cash Cover of Kamas, and is 11 years old. Cash passed away after an accidental discharge of a firearm in the family home.

In a press release Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated that Cash, his older brother and their mother were outside of the home prior to the accident. The boys had permission to access a BB gun to shoot on the property. At some point, the two boys entered the home and accessed a handgun (not BB gun) from a bedroom. Shortly after, the mother heard screaming coming from inside the home. When she entered the home, she discovered Cash had a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving efforts. One deputy, who is a paramedic, tried his best to save the life of Cash. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. This incident was a tragic accident.

The family is distraught and heartbroken. The Cover family released a statement via the sheriff’s department: “Our son Cash Cover lost his life in a tragic accident involving a gun. The injury was not self-inflicted. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our community and friends. We would like to thank all of the amazing people that assisted him including all the Emergency Responders, Life Flight and Summit County officials that did everything they could to help him. At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy. We will announce arrangements to celebrate Cash in the upcoming days.”