Jake Hibbard sits down with UCSD #6 Superintendent, Damien Smith, to discuss weekend meetings between the school district and state facilitators. Superintendent Smith lays out some of the possibilities that students, parents and teachers may face in the coming months, and how the Lyman school district is preparing. He also mentions that food assistance program. You can find more on that below:

UCSD #6 is offering free meals to any children in the community that are 18 and under. Breakfast and lunch sacks will be provided Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This food assistance program is not income based and is free to anyone. Currently meals can be picked-up at Lyman Intermediate School cafeteria side door. Look for signs if you are unsure where to go. Please pull in and remain inside your vehicle. Both breakfast and lunch sack will be brought out and placed into your vehicle. Children to not need to be present. MEALS WILL NOT BE CONSUMED ON SITE. Situations are changing quickly. Please refer back to the UCSD #6 website or social media for updated information. If you are unable to pick-up your meals, or have other questions or concerns please contact Natalee Gaylord, Food Service Director at 307-786-4100 ext. 4106.