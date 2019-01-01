Unofficial results from Idaho 2020 Primary Election

COUNTY RACES

Caribou County Commissioner District 2 – Republican

WINNER – Marty McCullough 1093 60%

Dave Peoples 149 8%

Grant Simons 584 32%

All votes are in

Franklin County Commissioner – Republican

Carl Wheeler 1,119 38%

WINNER – Robert Swainston (incumbent) 1,827 62%

All votes are in

Caribou County Sheriff – Republican

Kelly Wells (incumbent) 682 37%

Paul Gritton 442 24%

WINNER – J. Adam Mabey 735 40%

All votes are in

Franklin County Sheriff – Republican

Mike Wilson 982 33%

WINNER – David Fryar (incumbent) 1,980 67%

All votes are in

____ * * * ____

STATE RACES

District 32 Seat B – Republican (Bonneville & Caribou counties)

WINNER – Chad Christensen (incumbent) 5792 60%

Dave Radford 3911 40%

All votes are in

____ * * * ____

FEDERAL RACES

US House District 1 – Democrat

Staniela Nikolova 10,209 34%

WINNER – Rudy Soto 19,597 66%

Results pending

US House District 1 – Republican

WINNER – Russ Fulcher (incumbent) 72,806 80%

Nicholas Jones 18,624 20%

Results pending

US House District 2 – Republican

Kevin Rhoades 26,220 28%

WINNER – Mike Simpson (incumbent) 67,483 72%

Results pending

US Senate – Democrat

WINNER – Paulette Jordan 60,529 86%

Jim Vandermaas 9,932 14%

Results pending

____ * * * ____

Presidential Primary (Results from March)

Both former Vice President Joe Biden (Dem.) 53.151 48.92% and President Donald Trump (Rep.) 112,373 94.46% won their respective primaries.