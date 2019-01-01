COUNTY RACES

Caribou County Commissioner District 2 – Republican

WINNER – Marty McCullough 1093  60%
Dave Peoples 149  8%
Grant Simons 584  32%
All votes are in

Franklin County Commissioner – Republican

Carl Wheeler 1,119  38%
WINNER – Robert Swainston (incumbent) 1,827  62%
All votes are in

Caribou County Sheriff – Republican

Kelly Wells (incumbent) 682  37%
Paul Gritton 442  24%
WINNER – J. Adam Mabey 735  40%
All votes are in

Franklin County Sheriff – Republican

Mike Wilson 982 33%
WINNER –  David Fryar (incumbent) 1,980  67%
All votes are in

____ * * * ____

STATE RACES

District 32 Seat B – Republican (Bonneville & Caribou counties)

WINNER –  Chad Christensen (incumbent) 5792  60%
Dave Radford 3911 40%
All votes are in

____ * * * ____

FEDERAL RACES

US House District 1 – Democrat

Staniela Nikolova 10,209 34%
WINNER – Rudy Soto 19,597  66%
Results pending

US House District 1 – Republican

WINNER – Russ Fulcher (incumbent) 72,806  80%
Nicholas Jones 18,624 20%
Results pending

US House District 2 – Republican

Kevin Rhoades 26,220 28%
WINNER – Mike Simpson (incumbent) 67,483  72%
Results pending

US Senate – Democrat

WINNER – Paulette Jordan 60,529  86%
Jim Vandermaas 9,932 14%
Results pending

____ * * * ____

Presidential Primary (Results from March)

Both former Vice President Joe Biden (Dem.) 53.151 48.92% and President Donald Trump (Rep.) 112,373 94.46% won their respective primaries.