COUNTY RACES
Caribou County Commissioner District 2 – Republican
WINNER – Marty McCullough 1093 60%
Dave Peoples 149 8%
Grant Simons 584 32%
All votes are in
Franklin County Commissioner – Republican
Carl Wheeler 1,119 38%
WINNER – Robert Swainston (incumbent) 1,827 62%
All votes are in
Caribou County Sheriff – Republican
Kelly Wells (incumbent) 682 37%
Paul Gritton 442 24%
WINNER – J. Adam Mabey 735 40%
All votes are in
Franklin County Sheriff – Republican
Mike Wilson 982 33%
WINNER – David Fryar (incumbent) 1,980 67%
All votes are in
____ * * * ____
STATE RACES
District 32 Seat B – Republican (Bonneville & Caribou counties)
WINNER – Chad Christensen (incumbent) 5792 60%
Dave Radford 3911 40%
All votes are in
____ * * * ____
FEDERAL RACES
US House District 1 – Democrat
Staniela Nikolova 10,209 34%
WINNER – Rudy Soto 19,597 66%
Results pending
US House District 1 – Republican
WINNER – Russ Fulcher (incumbent) 72,806 80%
Nicholas Jones 18,624 20%
Results pending
US House District 2 – Republican
Kevin Rhoades 26,220 28%
WINNER – Mike Simpson (incumbent) 67,483 72%
Results pending
US Senate – Democrat
WINNER – Paulette Jordan 60,529 86%
Jim Vandermaas 9,932 14%
Results pending
____ * * * ____
Presidential Primary (Results from March)
Both former Vice President Joe Biden (Dem.) 53.151 48.92% and President Donald Trump (Rep.) 112,373 94.46% won their respective primaries.