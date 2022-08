UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE (TWO YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

HARRIET HAGEMAN 4,030 *reflects statewide victory*



LIZ CHENEY 1,156

ANTHONY BOUCHARD 215

DENTON KNAPP 84

ROBYN M. BELINSKEY 72

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE (TWO YEAR TERM) – DEMOCRAT

STEVE HELLING 24

MEGHAN R. JENSEN 56

LYNNETTE GREYBULL 109 *reflects statewide victory*

UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – STATE OFFICES

WYOMING GOVERNOR (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

REX RAMMEL 562

BRENT BIEN 1,399

MARK GORDON 3,280 *reflects statewide victory*



JAMES SCOTT QUICK 136

WYOMING GOVERNOR (FOUR YEAR TERM) – DEMOCRAT

REX WILDE 78

THERESA A. LIVINGSTON 116 *reflects statewide victory*

SECRETARY OF STATE (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

TARA NETHERCOTT 1,710

MARK ARMSTRONG 672

DAN DOCKSTADER 108

CHUCK GRAY 2,570 *reflects statewide victory*

STATE AUDITOR (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

KRISTI RACINES 4,417 *reflects statewide victory*

STATE TREASURER (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

CURT MEIER 3,201 *reflects statewide victory*



BILL GALLOP 1,288

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

BRIAN SCHROEDER 1,899 *DOES NOT reflect statewide victory*



ROBERT J. WHITE III 227

JENNIFER ZERBA 606

MEGAN DEGENFELDER 1,401 *won statewide (59,301 votes to Schroeder’s 55,746 votes) *

THOMAS KELLY 508

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (FOUR YEAR TERM) – DEMOCRAT

SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR. 179 *reflects statewide victory*

REP SENATE DISTRICT 15 – REPUBLICAN

WENDY DAVIS SCHULER 2,997

ROBERT (BOB) WHARFF 1,873

REP HOUSE DISTRICT 18 – REPUBLICAN

SCOTT HEINER 383

REP HOUSE DISTRICT 19 – REPUBLICAN

JON R. CONRAD 1,078

KARL ALLRED 752

ANDY STOCKS 638

REP HOUSE DISTRICT 49 – REPUBLICAN

RYAN C. BERGER 1,494

VLADIMIR ALLRED 767

UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – COUNTY OFFICES

COUNTY COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 2) – REPUBLICAN

ERIC SOUTH 2,033

DAVID MARK ANDERSON 2,004

JOE V. HICKEY 1,978

JESSE LIND 1,421

CURT COOLEY 1,339

DAWNL CLEGG 573

COUNTY CORONER – REPUBLICAN

GREG CRANDALL 4,857

COUNTY ATTORNEY – REPUBLICAN

LORETTA HOWIESON KALLAS 4,090

COUNTY SHERIFF (FOUR YEAR TERM) – REPUBLICAN

ANDY KOPP 3,094

DOUGLAS K MATTHEWS 2,330

COUNTY CLERK – REPUBLICAN

AMANDA HUTCHINSON 4,714

COUNTY TREASURER – REPUBLICAN

TERRY BRIMHALL 4,672

COUNTY ASSESSOR – REPUBLICAN

LORI S. PERKINS 4,546

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT – REPUBLICAN

KERRI WRIGHT 4,556

UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – MUNICIPAL OFFICES EVANSTON

CITY OF EVANSTON MAYOR

KENT WILLIAMS 1,455

TIM LYNCH 1,283

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 1

MIKAL D WELLING 676

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 2

TIB OTTLEY 1,009

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 3

DAVID DON WELLING 546

BEAR RIVER COUNCIL

CLYDE KOFOED 85

BJ STOKES 78

TODD M. JONES 56

JAMES G. JOHNSON 35

NICOLAS WHITE 33

UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – MUNICIPAL OFFICES LYMAN

TOWN OF LYMAN MAYOR

ALLEN WYATT 277

SHANE HOOTON 245

LYMAN COUNCIL

GREGG MORETTI 414

BOB ARMSTRONG 312

UNOFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – MUNICIPAL OFFICES MOUNTAIN VIEW

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNCIL

JAMY D. FERRIN 287

KATIE (JOHNSON) TAYLOR 242

Photo credit: Vote Sticker, League of Women Voters of California, LWVC – Commons Wikimedia CC-BY-2.0