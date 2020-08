UINTA COUNTY COMMISSIONER

(Vote for 1)

BRENT HATCH 907

WENDELL FRAUGHTON 877

JERRY CARROLL 648

S. CLARK ANDERSON 628

JESSE LIND 468

WADE LOWRY 121

CHARLES A ANDERSON 76

CHRIS KATZL 44

______

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 1

(Vote for 1)

TIM LYNCH 391

MICHAEL SEARLE 264

MARK POTTER 106

______

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 2

(Vote for 1)

MICHAEL SELLERS 649

JON PENTZ 216

______

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 3

(Vote for 1)

EVAN R. PERKES 453

______

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAYOR

(Vote for 1)

SCOTT W. DELLINGER 153

_____

BEAR RIVER MAYOR

(Vote for 1)

BRIAN L. STOKES 106

JOHN R. DUBOIS SR. 10

______

BEAR RIVER COUNCIL

(Vote for 2)

LANCE D. NORRIS 93

TODD JONES 64

______

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNCIL

(Vote for 2)

TORI CARTER 220

GINA TIMS 208

_____

LYMAN COUNCIL

(Vote for 2)

SHANE HOOTON 360

ERIC QUINNEY 273

_____

SENATE DISTRICT 14

(Vote for 1)

FRED BALDWIN 121

LYLE WILLIAMS 161

REX RAMMELL 42

Fred Baldwin retained his State Senate seat by beating Lyle Williams in overall totals including Lincoln and Sublette counties.

_____

HOUSE DISTRICT 18

(Vote for 1)

SCOTT HEINER 177

THOMAS D. CRANK 93

MIKE LUNDGREN 47

_____

HOUSE DISTRICT 19

(Vote for 1)

DANNY EYRE 1,178

KARL ALLRED 771

_____

HOUSE DISTRICT 49

(Vote for 1)

ROBERT A. WHARFF 902

JOY BELL 593

_____

U.S. SENATE

REP (Vote for 1)

CYNTHIA M. LUMMIS 2,334

BRYAN E MILLER 347

R. MARK ARMSTRONG 207

DONNA RICE 188

ROBERT G. SHORT 154

JOSH WHEELER 141

JOHN HOLTZ 89

DEVON CADE 69

MICHAEL KEMLER 67

STAR ROSELLI 37

DEM (Vote for 1)

MERAV BEN DAVID 189

YANA LUDWIG 115

REX WILDE 68

NATHAN WENDT 67

KENNETH R. CASNER 37

JAMES KIRK DEBRINE 19

______

U.S. HOUSE

REP (Vote for 1)

LIZ CHENEY 2,654

BLAKE STANLEY 1,055

DEM (Vote for 1)

LYNNETTE GREY BULL 277

CAROL HAFNER 117

CARL BEACH 94

_____

U.S. PRESIDENT

DEM (Vote for 1)

JOE BIDEN 72.18%

BERNIE SANDERS 27.82%

*84% of precincts reporting (These are statewide results)

______

The full (unofficial) 2020 Primary Election results are available here.