Results as of 8:59 PM 11/03/2020

UNOFFICIAL MUNICIPAL – EVANSTON

UNOFFICIAL MUNICIPAL РBEAR RIVER  MAYOR

BRIAN L. STOKES 245 93.87%

UNOFFICIAL MUNICIPAL – MOUNTAIN VIEW MAYOR

(Vote For 1)

BRYAN AYRES 424 71.38%

SCOTT W. DELLINGER 163 27.44%

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1 – CITY OF EVANSTON

(VOTE FOR 1)

TIM LYNCH 908 56.93%

MICHAEL SEARLE 657 41.19%

COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 2 – CITY OF EVANSTON

(VOTE FOR 1)

MICHAEL SELLERS 1,196 68.50%

JON PENTZ 536 30.70%

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 3- CITY OF EVANSTON

(VOTE FOR 1)

EVAN R. PERKES 1,006 97.39%

BEAR RIVER COUNCIL – CITY OF BEAR RIVER

(Vote For 2)

LANCE D. NORRIS 163 39.18%

VERNON CONDIE 134 32.21%

TODD JONES 112 26.92%

LYMAN COUNCIL – CITY OF LYMAN

(Vote For 2)

SHANE HOOTON 724 53.79%

ERIC QUINNEY 569 42.27%

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNCIL – MOUNTAIN VIEW

(Vote For 2)

TORI CARTER 357 36.17%

JENNY HARVEY 345 34.95%

GINA TIMS 270 27.36%

UNOFFICIAL COUNTY – UINTA

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – UINTA COUNTY

(VOTE FOR 1)

BRENT HATCH 6,275 69.89%

SHEILA E. MCGUIRE 1,943 21.64%

SCHOOL DISTRICT – UINTA COUNTY #1

(VOTE FOR 4)

JAMI BRACKIN 3,001 20.49%

DAVID B. PETERSON 2,737 18.69%

DAN WHEELER 2,620 17.89%

JOEL WIEDRICH 1,748 11.94%

LORI GOTTFRIED 1,726 11.79%

ESTHER JENSEN 1,462 9.98%

CHRIS KATZL 1,140 7.79%

SCHOOL DISTRICT – UINTA COUNTY #7

(VOTE FOR 3)

BRIAN TIMS 852 22.79%

AARON T RUDY 832 22.26%

CHARLOTTE BLACK 712 19.05%

LAURA JORGENSEN 690 18.46%

CHANTEL J. COLLINS 628 16.80%

SCHOOL DISTRICT – UINTA COUNTY #6

(VOTE FOR 3)

NATHAN T. HEATON 1,184 34.23% 927 257

SHERRI BLUEMEL 1,134 32.78% 906 228

E SUE DUNN 1,063 30.73% 825 238

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

CONSERVATION DISTRICT RURAL

(VOTE FOR 2)

SPENCER J. EYRE 5,748 51.33%

DENNIS CORNELISON 5,367 47.92%

FIRE DISTRICT

(Vote For 2)

DAN LUNSFORD 1,894 56.35%

CRAIG B. WELLING 1,429 42.52%

UNOFFICIAL STATE RESULTS

SENATE DISTRICT 14

(Vote For 1)

FRED BALDWIN 690 96.64%

HOUSE DISTRICT 18

(Vote For 1)

SCOTT HEINER 698 98.59%

HOUSE DISTRICT 19

(Vote For 1)

DANNY EYRE 3,915 97.07%

HOUSE DISTRICT 49

ROBERT A WHARFF 3,267 94.83%

UNOFFICIAL FEDERAL RESULTS

US SENATOR

(R)CYNTHIA M. LUMIS 7,548 82.31%

(D)MERAV BEN DAVID 1,597 17.42%

US REPRESENTATIVE

(D)LYNNETTE GREY BULL 1,521 16.71%

(R)LIZ CHENEY 6,779 74.45%

(C)JEFF HAGGIT 522 5.73%

(L)RICHARD BRUBAKER 269 2.95%

US PRESIDENT & VP

(R)DONALD TRUMP & MIKE PENCE 7,494 79.72%

(D)JOSEPH R. BIDEN & KAMALA HARRIS 1,591 16.93%

(L)JO JORGENSEN & JEREMY “SPIKE” COHEN 172 1.83%

(I)BROCK PIERCE & KAYLA BALLARD 79 0.84%

BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A

AMENDMENT TO REMOVE THE CONSTITUTIONALLY SPECIFIED LIMIT ON THE AMOUNT OF DEBT A MUNICIPALITY CAN CREATE FOR SEWER PROJECTS AND WOULD ALLOW THE LEGISLATURE TO PRESCRIBE BY LAW THE DEBT LIMIT FOR MUNICIPAL SEWER PROJECTS.

AGAINST 4,535 54.06%

FOR 3,854 45.94%

PROPOSED BALLOT PROPOSITION NO. 1

FOR 1,980 65.13%

AGAINST 1,060 34.87%

PROPOSED BALLOT PROPOSITION NO. 2

FIELDHOUSE GENERAL BOND

AGAINST 4,008 68.44%

FOR 1,848 31.56%

**JUDICIAL RETENTIONS**

WYOMING SUPREME COURT

RETENTION OF JUSTICE LYNNE BOOMGAARDEN

YES 6,307 78.80%

NO 1,697 21.20%

WYOMING SUPREME COURT

RETENTION OF JUSTICE KARI JO GRAY

YES 6,265 79.29%

NO 1,636 20.71%

JUDGE B OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RETENTION OF JUDGE RICHARD L. LAVERY

YES 6,596 81.12%

NO 1,535 18.88%

JUDGE C OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RETENTION OF JUDGE SUZANNAH G. ROBINSON

YES 6,294 79.71%

NO 1,602 20.29%

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RETENTION OF JUDGE GREGORY S. CORPENING

YES 6,214 79.37%

NO 1,615 20.63%

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RETENTION OF JUDGE MICHAEL L. GREER

YES 6,497 79.92%

NO 1,632 20.08%