University of Wyoming reports first virus case among staff

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming says one of its employees has contracted the coronavirus.

he school says in a statement Friday that it’s the first time someone living or working on campus has tested positive.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the school says the man went into self-isolation on July 3 when he began feeling symptoms.

He says he believes he contracted the virus at a private appointment off-campus.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Wyoming on had 1,839 confirmed cases and 21 deaths due to the virus as of Saturday.