LARAMIE, WYO. (AP) — University of Wyoming trustees are planning for a more normal school year starting this fall if the coronavirus pandemic continues to wane.

The Laramie Boomerang reports university officials haven’t decided if they’ll still require face masks but fewer public-health restrictions will be in place and many more classes will be in person when fall semester begins Aug. 23.

Eight people at the university — four employees and four students living off campus — tested positive for the coronavirus and had not yet recovered as of Thursday. That’s down from dozens of cases last fall.

Source: Laramie Boomerang