University of Wyoming can now revoke honorary degrees

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – University of Wyoming trustees will now be able to revoke honorary degrees.

Reasons for revocation include conduct inconsistent with the university’s mission or values or that harms the university’s reputation. Misrepresenting or undermining accomplishments cited as the basis for the honorary degree also may result in revocation.

The Laramie Boomerang reports trustees voted for the change during their January meeting.

Provost Kate Miller proposed the change after other universities recently revoked honorary degrees they’d given to disgraced public figures including comedian Bill Cosby.

Schools have revoked dozens of Cosby’s honorary degrees after numerous women accused him of sexual abuse.

Source: Laramie Boomerang