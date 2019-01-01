LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming says it expects about 1,900 fewer students to enroll in the upcoming semester than were enrolled at the university in fall 2019.

The Laramie Boomerang reported that 6,212 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2019.

Preliminary figures indicate that next semester there will be a decrease of nearly 19%.

The university says 1,170 graduate and professional students are expected to enroll, a 39% decline from the previous year.

The school says the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a depressed energy sector in Wyoming are the overwhelming factors for students choosing not to return.

Source: Laramie Boomerang