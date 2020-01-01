LARAMIE, WYO. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has banned new ticket sales to home sporting events until at least 2021 as new statewide public health orders were put in place by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.

The university says no new tickets will be sold starting Wednesday until at least Jan. 8.

Fans who bought tickets before 12 p.m. Tuesday for two upcoming home games scheduled this week will still be allowed to attend.

The new state orders were effective Wednesday in response to the recent spike in statewide coronavirus cases. The state reported 128 deaths from the coronavirus in November, the most in a month since the pandemic began.

